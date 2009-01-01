Support Peace, Dialogue, Democracy in Ukraine

The international union movement condemns Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and demands that all Russian forces leave Ukraine immediately.

Normal working life has stopped in Ukraine. Workers and their families are sheltering from bombardment and seeking refuge in neighbouring countries.

Sign our solidarity petition

The ITUC is calling for:

world leaders to take urgent and definitive steps to initiate dialogue and find a peaceful solution to this crisis in line with the Charter of the United Nations;

sanctions which focus particularly on oligarchs and the entourage of President Putin;

governments to provide safe haven for all refugees fleeing the conflict – Ukrainians and foreign workers and students;

the protection of civilians and safe humanitarian access.

Workers – in Ukraine, in Russia and throughout the world where people’s freedom, living standards and jobs will be affected – must not bear the brunt of war.

Sign our petition in support of peace, dialogue, and democracy.